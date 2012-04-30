European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
April 30 CME live cattle and hog futures drew mixed calls on Monday in anticipation of investors squaring positions on the last trading day for the month of April.
* Cattle traders cited future's discount to last week's cash cattle trade as supportive. They pointed to weaker wholesale beef values as a negative futures factor.
* Hogs were also seen mixed featuring firmer wholesale pork prices and flat cash hog values as packers cope with negative margins.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* CME live cattle traders will continue to monitor the government's investigation into last week's mad cow case in California.
* "No news from USDA regarding this animal is probably good news as nothing has come up from searching for its herd mates," an analyst said.
* Speculative buyers may be drawn to April and June price discounts to last week's $119 to $122 per cwt cash cattle trade. June will assume lead month duties after April expires today at noon.
* Market bears contend Friday's lower wholesale beef prices signal retail reluctance at buying product at current prices for Memorial Day grilling specials.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 cent to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* Futures are seen opening in line with mixed live cattle expectations.
LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent per lb higher to 0.400 cent lower.
* "We could get some short-covering after the market fell on Friday," a CME hog trader said. "But cash and the meat side are still struggling to find its legs."
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday afternoon at $76.89 per cwt, up 14 cents.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday evening was up 5 cents cwt at $79.26. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
