May 3 CME live cattle futures gained early on Thursday on futures' continued discount to cash cattle prices.

* Traders drew encouragement from positive U.S. beef exports for last week. Some viewed the data as evidence that a case of mad cow disease in California had not harmed foreign demand for U.S. beef.

* Hog futures bounced back on short-covering.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:49 a.m. CDT (1349 GMT), June was up 0.200 cent at 113.075 cents per lb and August up 0.175 cent at 115.950 cents.

* Packer bids in the Plains for cattle stand at $117 per cwt against feedlots who priced their animals around $122.

* Fewer cattle for sale and profitable beef packer margins may underpin cash cattle prices.

* Traders cited rising wholesale beef values due to reduced cattle slaughter and retail buying for grilling.

* Traders were not surprised that retail giant Wal-Mart said it would expand its use of choice beef for the summer grilling season.

* "That's supportive for the cattle market but it's not shocking," an analyst said. "They've (Wal-Mart) been buying choice beef over the past six months and you'd expect them to at least carry that through the summer."

FEEDER CATTLE - May up 0.025 cent at 150.000 cents per lb. August up 0.425 cent at 154.650 cents.

* Futures gain with live cattle contracts.

LEAN HOGS - June up 0.375 cent at 84.800 cents per lb, with July up 0.450 cent at 85.750 cents.

* Hog futures rose on short-covering and firmer wholesale pork prices. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Dale Hudson)