May 14 CME live cattle and hog futures drew mixed calls on Monday as investors watched while equities slid amid brewing euro zone debt crisis worries and fears of an economic slowdown in China.

* Still, CME live cattle could attract support from a continued discount to last week's cash cattle prices.

* Hogs may be helped by firmer cash hog and wholesale pork values.

LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.

* "It's tough being short the market because of June's sharp discount to cash nor do I want to be long after the cutout fell on Friday," a CME live cattle trader said.

* Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas late Friday traded steady with the prior week at $120 per cwt. Nebraska live-basis cattle moved at around $122 versus $120 to $123 the week before, a feedlot source said.

* Wholesale beef prices, or the cutout, dropped Friday, leading some to believe grocers would need less beef for Memorial Day grilling demand as the holiday nears.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.400 to down 0.400 cent per lb.

* Futures seen mimicking live cattle market activity.

* Spot May futures traders will follow CME's feeder cattle index at 148.71 cents. The spot month will expire on May 24.

LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent higher to 0.400 cent per lb lower.

* With profitable margins, packers paid up for hogs to keep pace with supermarkets buying pork the Memorial Day grilling specials.

* However, future's premium compared with CME's lean hog index at 79.35 cents may pressure hog contracts.

* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday afternoon at $80.55 per cwt, up 43 cents.

* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday evening was $1.71 higher at $78.26 per cwt.

* HedgersEdge.com estimated the average pork packer margin $2.35 per head, compared with a negative $3.15 a week ago. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)