May 16 CME live cattle futures rose early Wednesday, drawing support from its discount compared with last week's cash cattle prices and higher wholesale beef quotes.

* Hog contracts were mixed featuring sharply higher cash hog prices and profit taking.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was up 0.200 cent at 116.625 cents per lb with August up 0.100 cent at 118.825 cents.

* Bullish traders cited strong wholesale beef prices even as packers increased slaughter rates.

* "Retailers already have what they need for Memorial Day and are buying product beyond the holiday," a CME live cattle trader said.

* He said packers are willing to slaughter more cattle because of their positive margins and want to keep pace with solid beef demand.

* Meanwhile traders are waiting for cash cattle to change hands.

* Packers bid $119 per cwt for cattle in Texas and Kansas with feedlots yet to price their animals, according to industry sources.

* "The fact that packers have come out bidding $119 tells me we'll probably see a steady to higher cash trade," an analyst said.

FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May up 0.075 cent at 149.500 cents per lb. Most-active August up 0.200 cent at 157.875 cents.

* Futures traded in unison with firmer live cattle contracts.

LEAN HOGS - June up 0.175 cent at 86.575 cents per lb, with July down 0.050 cent at 87.350 cents.

* June hogs helped by higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices.

* Profit-taking and future's premium to CME's lean hog index at 79.36 cents pressured the July contract. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)