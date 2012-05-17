May 17 CME live cattle futures rose early on Thursday on steady-to-higher cash cattle price expectations and positioning before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle-on-feed report the next day.

* Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect the data to show the number of cattle placed in feedlots last month dropped 12 percent from a year earlier.

* Hogs edged upward on spillover support from live cattle and higher cash hog prices.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was up 0.750 cent at 117.625 cents per lb and August up 0.725 cent at 119.675 cents.

* "Feedlots are aware cash may break to the upside and futures may be anticipating a bullish surprise in the cattle-on-feed report," an analyst said.

* Packer bids for cattle in the Plains stand at $118 to $119 per cwt versus animals priced at $122 to $123 by feedlots.

* Bullish investors in live cattle futures expect processors to pay at least $120 for cattle based on profitable packer margins and fewer animals available for sale.

* Market bears cited weaker wholesale beef prices, a sign retailers may have most of what they need for Memorial Day grilling promotions.

* Those looking to sell futures also point to slowed U.S. beef exports.

FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May up 0.625 cent at 150.425 cents per lb. Most-active August up 1.100 cents at 159.425 cents.

* Futures took their cue from higher live cattle contracts.

LEAN HOGS - June up 0.225 cent at 86.725 cents per lb, with July up 0.075 cent at 87.700 cents.

* Hogs drew support from gains in live cattle despite weaker wholesale pork prices.

* Traders were also encouraged by Wednesday's higher cash hog prices. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)