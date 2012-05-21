May 21 CME live cattle futures drew 1 to 2 cents higher calls on Monday in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle-on-feed report that showed a bigger-than-expected decline in April placements.

* Friday's USDA cattle data also revealed a larger-than-anticipated marketings figure.

* Additionally, traders cited cash cattle last Friday that traded $3 to $4 per cwt higher at $123 to $124.

* "We could open 1.000 to 2.000 cents higher based more on the cash trade than the cattle-on-feed report," a CME cattle trader said.

* Hogs were called mixed, featuring lower cash hog and wholesale prices versus possible live cattle market support.

LIVE CATTLE - Called up 1.000 to 2.000 cents per lb.

* An analyst expects futures to open 1.000 to 2.000 cents higher given "inspiring cash activity, Friday's impressive cattle report and good chart pattern".

* Bullish investors pointed to strong wholesale beef prices as retailers buy product for post-Memorial Day grilling and next month's Father's Day promotions.

* Traders will digest Friday's cash cattle prices and USDA's data while waiting for this week's cash trade.

* Packers will buy cattle for processing during next week's holiday-shortened workweek.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 1.000 to 2.000 cents per lb.

* Seen taking their cue from higher live cattle futures.

* The spot May contract is overpriced compared with CME's feeder cattle index at 148.38 cents. The spot month will expire on May 24.

LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.300 cent to up 0.300 cent per lb.

* Packers lowered bids for cash hogs as profit margins and wholesale pork prices waned.

* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price late Friday at $81.48 per cwt, down $1.20.

* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market on Friday evening was 27 cents per cwt weaker at $84.52.

* HedgersEdge.com estimated the average pork packer margin at a negative $8.45 per head, compared with a positive $2.35 a week ago. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)