May 21 CME live cattle futures drew 1 to 2 cents
higher calls on Monday in response to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly cattle-on-feed report that showed a
bigger-than-expected decline in April placements.
* Friday's USDA cattle data also revealed a
larger-than-anticipated marketings figure.
* Additionally, traders cited cash cattle last Friday that
traded $3 to $4 per cwt higher at $123 to $124.
* "We could open 1.000 to 2.000 cents higher based more on
the cash trade than the cattle-on-feed report," a CME cattle
trader said.
* Hogs were called mixed, featuring lower cash hog and
wholesale prices versus possible live cattle market support.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 1.000 to 2.000 cents per lb.
* An analyst expects futures to open 1.000 to 2.000 cents
higher given "inspiring cash activity, Friday's impressive
cattle report and good chart pattern".
* Bullish investors pointed to strong wholesale beef prices
as retailers buy product for post-Memorial Day grilling and next
month's Father's Day promotions.
* Traders will digest Friday's cash cattle prices and USDA's
data while waiting for this week's cash trade.
* Packers will buy cattle for processing during next week's
holiday-shortened workweek.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 1.000 to 2.000 cents per lb.
* Seen taking their cue from higher live cattle futures.
* The spot May contract is overpriced compared with CME's
feeder cattle index at 148.38 cents. The spot month will expire
on May 24.
LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.300 cent to up 0.300 cent per lb.
* Packers lowered bids for cash hogs as profit margins and
wholesale pork prices waned.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price late
Friday at $81.48 per cwt, down $1.20.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market on Friday
evening was 27 cents per cwt weaker at $84.52.
* HedgersEdge.com estimated the average pork packer margin
at a negative $8.45 per head, compared with a positive $2.35 a
week ago.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale
Hudson)