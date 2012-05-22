May 22 CME live cattle futures gained early Tuesday on short-covering and futures' continued discount to prices paid for cattle in the cash market last week.

* Traders also cited higher wholesale beef prices as grocers buy product for post-Memorial Day grilling promotions.

* Hog futures weakened with lower cash hog prices.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT), June was up 0.425 cent at 119.225 cents per lb, with August up 0.400 cent at 121.200 cents.

* Investors await this week's cash cattle trade with 33,000 more cattle up for sale, according to industry sources.

* "Packers probably bought less cattle last week because they drew for contracted supplies," a CME cattle trader said.

* He expects processors to lower bids for cattle this week because they will not need as many animals heading into next week's holiday-shorted workweek.

* Still, market bulls are anticipating at least steady cash returns based on widening beef packer margins.

* Bullish traders also point to solid wholesale beef demand.

* Traders will monitor results from USDA's monthly cold storage report that will be released today at 2 p.m. CDT.

* Analysts on average estimated beef inventories in April totaled 508 million pounds compared with 443.2 million last year.

FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May was up 0.450 cent at 152.325 cents per lb. Most-active August gained 0.175 cents to 159.275 cents.

* Futures rose in unison with live cattle market gains and short-covering.

LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.100 cent at 86.600 cents per lb, with July down 0.050 cent at 87.000 cents.

* Packers lowered bids for hogs as their margins sank deeper into the red.

* Speculative buyers are also leery about future's premium compared with CME's lean hog index at 82.02 cents.

* For this afternoon's USDA cold storage report, analysts on average estimated pork stocks last month at 615.5 million pounds compared with 549.3 million a year ago. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)