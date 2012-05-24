May 24 CME live cattle futures gained early
Thursday on future's continued discount to cash cattle prices
and wholesale beef price strength.
* Traders cited stock market firmness despite disappointing
U.S. economic data and essentially unchanged weekly jobless
claims numbers.
* Hog futures traded mixed featuring lower cash hog and
wholesale price prices versus short-covering.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.275 cent at 118.075 cents per lb, with August up
0.275 cent at 119.775 cents.
* Futures remained underpriced even though a significant
number of cash cattle so far this week traded $2 per cwt lower
at $121.
* "We'll probably clear up the rest of those cattle at that
price because of the holiday," an analyst said.
* Packers need less cattle heading into the three-day
Memorial Day holiday weekend.
* And higher wholesale beef values and lower cash should
help improve their profit margins, the analyst said.
FEEDER CATTLE - Spot May was down 0.075 cent at
152.350 cents per lb. Most-active August gained 0.350
cent to 158.825 cents.
* Spot May futures slipped as it align itself with CME's
feeder cattle index at 152.38 cents. The spot month will expire
today at noon.
* Most actively traded August firmed on modest live cattle
market advances.
LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.100 cent to 84.325 cent
per lb, with July up 0.050 cent at 85.600 cents.
* June hog futures dipped after packers lowered bids for
cash hogs while their margins sagged and wholesale pork demand
struggled.
* Short-covering aided the July contract.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)