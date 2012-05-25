May 25 CME live cattle futures gained early Friday as traders adjusted positions ahead of the Memorial Day holiday while watching as Greece worries weigh on the stock market.

* Cattle futures drew support from future's continued discount compared with cash cattle prices.

* Traders cited strong wholesale choice beef prices.

* Hog futures edged upward on short-covering before the three-day holiday weekend.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was up 0.425 cent at 118.300 cents per lb, with August up 0.200 cent at 120.000 cents.

* "All the talk is about Greece and the economic slowdown in Europe and China which could hurt our beef exports," a CME live cattle trader said.

* Cattle investors are leery of being overly long futures because of outside market factors.

* By the same token, solid performing wholesale beef and future's discount to cash limit selling.

* Cash-basis cattle in Texas and Kansas traded $2 per cwt lower than last week at $121. Dressed cattle in Nebraska sold $2 lower at $193 with no cash sales reported.

* Japan lifted its ban on beef imports imposed last December on a plant operated by JBS Swift & Co. over mad cow disease concerns.

FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.850 cent at 159.700 cents per lb. September rose 0.600 cent to 160.700 cents.

* Futures took its cue from higher live cattle futures.

LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.250 cent to 84.450 cent per lb, with July up 0.225 cent to 86.250 cents.

* Futures rose on short-covering while lower cash hog and wholesale prices limit advances.

(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)