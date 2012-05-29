May 29 CME live cattle futures rose on Tuesday morning, supported by expectations that beef demand fared well over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, traders said.

* Traders waiting to see final numbers for weekend meat sales but expect them to be strong due to holiday grilling amid favorable weather.

* Hog futures supported by improved domestic demand and firm prices in the cash market.

LIVE CATTLE - June rose 0.475 cent to 118.125 cents per lb and August gained 0.700 cent at 120.400 cents per lb as of 10:05 a.m. CDT (1505 GMT).

* Grilling over the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend likely improved weekend meat sales, traders and analysts said.

* Market supported by expectations of good meat movement combined with decent grilling weather in large portions of the United States.

* The number of cattle available for sale will be in focus as packers will need enough to slaughter. Showlists were expected to be slightly larger this week compared with last week, which may pressure prices in the cash market.

* Last week, cash cattle traded in Texas and Kansas $2 per cwt lower at $121. Live cattle in Nebraska sold $2 lower at $121 to mostly $123. Lower prices last week could also pressure prices this week.

* Wholesale choice beef prices were down 93 cents at $194.64 per cwt on Friday, the lowest since May 22, USDA data showed.

FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.700 cent at 159.200 cents per lb. September rose 0.625 cent at 160.100 cents per lb.

* Futures followed live cattle higher.

LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.975 cent at 86.175 cents per lb. July rose 0.850 cent at 87.450 cents per lb.

* Firm cash prices will be supported by pork packers looking for hogs. Saturday slaughter could be large this week due to the holiday closures on Monday, analysts said.

* Pork exports may slow as demand from China stabilizes, an analyst said.

* USDA estimated the wholesale pork price at $77.97 per cwt. It was down 23 cents from Thursday and $3.51 lower than a week earlier.

(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)