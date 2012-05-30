May 30 CME live cattle futures fell early Wednesday as players awaited this week's cash cattle trade and watched as European debt worries rattled Wall Street investors.

* Hog futures fell on profit-taking and cash hog prices.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was down 0.650 cent at 117.200 cents per lb, with August down 0.825 cent at 118.775 cents.

* "Beef demand appears to be intact which is bullish," an analyst said.

* "There is nothing to be alarmed about except the outside markets are a little squirrelly which is where we're getting the negative vibe," he said.

* Traders were waiting for cattle to change hands in the cash market amid conflicting views about the number of animals up for sale this week.

* Bullish traders expect packers to pay at least steady prices for cash cattle to make up for the holiday-shortened workweek.

* Bearish investors believe packers would lower cash bids because of their negative margins and uncertainty about post-Memorial Day grilling demand.

FEEDER CATTLE - August was down 0.800 cent at 156.775 cents per lb. September fell 0.650 cent to 158.025 cents.

* Feeder cattle followed live cattle futures lower.

LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.250 cent at 86.100 cents per lb, with July down 0.575 cent at 87.100 cents.

* Lower cash hog prices overshadowed Tuesday's firmer pork prices as packers looked to improve their margins, a CME hog trader said.

* An analyst said processors may scale back initial expectations for a huge Saturday slaughter given their unprofitable margins and tepid pork demand. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)