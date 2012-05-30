May 30 CME live cattle futures fell early
Wednesday as players awaited this week's cash cattle trade and
watched as European debt worries rattled Wall Street investors.
* Hog futures fell on profit-taking and cash hog prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was
down 0.650 cent at 117.200 cents per lb, with August down
0.825 cent at 118.775 cents.
* "Beef demand appears to be intact which is bullish," an
analyst said.
* "There is nothing to be alarmed about except the outside
markets are a little squirrelly which is where we're getting the
negative vibe," he said.
* Traders were waiting for cattle to change hands in the
cash market amid conflicting views about the number of animals
up for sale this week.
* Bullish traders expect packers to pay at least steady
prices for cash cattle to make up for the holiday-shortened
workweek.
* Bearish investors believe packers would lower cash bids
because of their negative margins and uncertainty about
post-Memorial Day grilling demand.
FEEDER CATTLE - August was down 0.800 cent at 156.775
cents per lb. September fell 0.650 cent to 158.025 cents.
* Feeder cattle followed live cattle futures lower.
LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.250 cent at 86.100 cents
per lb, with July down 0.575 cent at 87.100 cents.
* Lower cash hog prices overshadowed Tuesday's firmer pork
prices as packers looked to improve their margins, a CME hog
trader said.
* An analyst said processors may scale back initial
expectations for a huge Saturday slaughter given their
unprofitable margins and tepid pork demand.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)