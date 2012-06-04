June 4 CME live cattle and hog futures drew mixed opening calls on Monday as traders watched equities vacillate amid European economic uncertainty.

* Cattle futures and hog traders also cited supportive cash cattle and hog prices.

* "Cash prices were fully steady for cattle and prices for hogs came in better as well," a CME livestock trader said.

* "But the focus is on Europe and Friday's U.S. unemployment report didn't help," he said.

LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb higher.

* Futures' bullish price discount compared with cash cattle prices remained intact following late Friday's cash trade.

* Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas generally sold steady with the week before at mostly $121 per cwt.

* Live-basis cattle in Nebraska mainly moved at $121 to $122, steady to $1 per cwt lower.

* Some traders were encouraged by last week's higher wholesale beef prices which they attributed to strong post-Memorial Day grill demand.

* Others, however, said the three-day holiday weekend resulted in one less slaughter day which reduced the amount of fresh beef available to retailers.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb higher.

* Futures are seen tracking live cattle futures trading.

LEAN HOGS - Called 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300 cent lower.

* Hog producers moved hogs ahead realizing hog prices were trending lower going into the Memorial Day holiday, creating a near-term marketing "hole," an analyst said.

* Because of that "hole" packers are forced to spend more for hogs than they would have otherwise and grocers have less pork available to buy, he said.

* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price Friday at $82.39 per cwt, up 44 cents.

* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday was $1.75 per cwt higher at $85.98. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)