Kirin to sell Brazil unit to Heineken's Bavaria for $700 mln
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
June 4 CME live cattle and hog futures drew mixed opening calls on Monday as traders watched equities vacillate amid European economic uncertainty.
* Cattle futures and hog traders also cited supportive cash cattle and hog prices.
* "Cash prices were fully steady for cattle and prices for hogs came in better as well," a CME livestock trader said.
* "But the focus is on Europe and Friday's U.S. unemployment report didn't help," he said.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb higher.
* Futures' bullish price discount compared with cash cattle prices remained intact following late Friday's cash trade.
* Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas generally sold steady with the week before at mostly $121 per cwt.
* Live-basis cattle in Nebraska mainly moved at $121 to $122, steady to $1 per cwt lower.
* Some traders were encouraged by last week's higher wholesale beef prices which they attributed to strong post-Memorial Day grill demand.
* Others, however, said the three-day holiday weekend resulted in one less slaughter day which reduced the amount of fresh beef available to retailers.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb higher.
* Futures are seen tracking live cattle futures trading.
LEAN HOGS - Called 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300 cent lower.
* Hog producers moved hogs ahead realizing hog prices were trending lower going into the Memorial Day holiday, creating a near-term marketing "hole," an analyst said.
* Because of that "hole" packers are forced to spend more for hogs than they would have otherwise and grocers have less pork available to buy, he said.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price Friday at $82.39 per cwt, up 44 cents.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday was $1.75 per cwt higher at $85.98. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
SEOUL, Feb 13 South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Monday it will import 4.8 million doses of foot-and-mouth vaccine by the end of this month in an effort to prevent further spread of the viral disease.