June 5 CME live cattle futures traded mixed
early Tuesday as steadily rising wholesale beef prices attracted
buyers who also exercised caution while watching nervous stock
market trading.
* Wall Street investors remained skittish amid persistent
worries about Europe's debt crisis.
* "I don't see any reason for cattle futures to back off," a
CME live cattle trader said.
* "The only worries cattle has is Europe which is keeping
people on edge," he said.
* Hog futures retreated on profit-taking and sentiment that
cash hog prices may be close to topping out.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.075 cent at 117.750 cents per lb, with August down
0.050 cent at 119.925 cents.
* Futures at times drew support from their price discount to
last week's cash cattle prices.
* Periodic profit-taking pared gains as traders awaited this
week's cash trade.
* There were no reported cash bids from packers or prices
from feedlots.
* "I expect at least a steady cash market based on the beef
price and profitable margins," analyst said.
* HedgersEdge estimated Monday's average beef packer margin
at a positive $28.00 per head versus a positive $6.90 last week.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture Monday pegged wholesale
choice beef at $197.62 per cwt, up 37 cents from Friday.
* The CME late Monday reported no deliveries against the
June contract.
FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.125 cent at 158.600
cents per lb. September slipped 0.100 cent to 159.575
cents.
* Feeder cattle traded in line with mixed live cattle
futures.
LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.550 cent at 90.650 cents
per lb, with July down 0.450 cent at 90.600 cents.
* Futures weighed by profit-taking and the premium compared
with CME's latest lean hog index at 84.75 cents.
* Traders cited unprofitable pork packer margins and the
possibility that cash hog prices may be close to peaking.
* "Packers could take action to improve their margins by
cutting cash hog prices," an analyst said.
* "Also, the short-term void in hog marketings people have
been referring to could be coming to an end," he said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)