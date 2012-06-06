June 6 CME live cattle and hog futures rose
early Wednesday along with stock market advances on optimism
European officials would take steps to tackle the region's debt
woes.
* Live cattle futures continued discount compared with
recent cash cattle prices attracted buyers.
* Hog futures drew support from higher cash hog prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was
up 0.325 cent at 117.450 cents per lb, with August up
0.250 cent at 119.450 cents.
* Traders wait for packers and feedlots to establish this
week's cash cattle trade.
* Packers in Texas and Kansas bid $118 per cwt for cash
cattle while feedlots priced their animals around $122 to $123,
analysts and traders said.
* Market bulls are expecting cash to trade steady with last
week's mostly $121 sales given profitable packer margins.
* They also said even though wholesale beef prices dropped
Tuesday, they did so amid active sales volume.
* Bearish traders cited more cattle available for sale this
week and a seasonal uptick in supplies.
* No live cattle deliveries were tendered by the CME late
Tuesday against the June contract.
FEEDER CATTLE - August was down 0.025 cent at 159.150
cents per lb. September gained 0.200 cent to 160.200
cents.
* August feeder cattle slipped on profit taking and its
premium to CME's latest feeder cattle index at 153.84 cents.
* Remaining feeder cattle futures tracked modest live cattle
market gains and steady-to-higher cash feeder cattle prices.
LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.625 cent at 91.725 cents
per lb, with July up 0.600 cent at 92.175 cents.
* Speculative buyers welcomed late Tuesday's cash hog price
bounce.
* However, they worried processors may soon lower cash hog
bids and curtail slaughter rates to improve their operating
margins.
* Hog futures' moved higher despite widening their bearish
premium to the exchange's latest lean hog index at 85.52 cents.
* And bearish investors believe increased hog weights
suggests ample supplies of animals and pork product.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)