June 6 CME live cattle and hog futures rose early Wednesday along with stock market advances on optimism European officials would take steps to tackle the region's debt woes.

* Live cattle futures continued discount compared with recent cash cattle prices attracted buyers.

* Hog futures drew support from higher cash hog prices.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was up 0.325 cent at 117.450 cents per lb, with August up 0.250 cent at 119.450 cents.

* Traders wait for packers and feedlots to establish this week's cash cattle trade.

* Packers in Texas and Kansas bid $118 per cwt for cash cattle while feedlots priced their animals around $122 to $123, analysts and traders said.

* Market bulls are expecting cash to trade steady with last week's mostly $121 sales given profitable packer margins.

* They also said even though wholesale beef prices dropped Tuesday, they did so amid active sales volume.

* Bearish traders cited more cattle available for sale this week and a seasonal uptick in supplies.

* No live cattle deliveries were tendered by the CME late Tuesday against the June contract.

FEEDER CATTLE - August was down 0.025 cent at 159.150 cents per lb. September gained 0.200 cent to 160.200 cents.

* August feeder cattle slipped on profit taking and its premium to CME's latest feeder cattle index at 153.84 cents.

* Remaining feeder cattle futures tracked modest live cattle market gains and steady-to-higher cash feeder cattle prices.

LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.625 cent at 91.725 cents per lb, with July up 0.600 cent at 92.175 cents.

* Speculative buyers welcomed late Tuesday's cash hog price bounce.

* However, they worried processors may soon lower cash hog bids and curtail slaughter rates to improve their operating margins.

* Hog futures' moved higher despite widening their bearish premium to the exchange's latest lean hog index at 85.52 cents.

* And bearish investors believe increased hog weights suggests ample supplies of animals and pork product. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)