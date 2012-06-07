June 7 CME live cattle futures edged higher early Thursday on rising wholesale beef prices and extended stock market gains.

* Risk-on equities investors welcomed China's unexpected rate cut move to jumpstart its slowed economy.

* Cattle futures traders were unfazed by USDA's weekly beef export sales data showing 18,100 tonnes, compared with 20,300 tonnes last week. The product was destined mainly to Vietnam and Japan.

* "We're making the comparison to good exports the week before and you have to expect some slowdown given where the dollar is," an analyst said.

* Hog futures were up slightly on higher wholesale pork prices.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was up 0.375 cent at 118.050 cents per lb, with August up 0.475 cent at 119.775 cents.

* Investors wait for cash cattle to change hands with futures still underpriced versus cash price expectations.

* So far, packers in Texas and Kansas tabled $118 per cwt bids for cash cattle versus $122 to $123 prices from feedlots. Live cattle last week brought mostly $121.

* "Sellers are going to shoot for the $121 knowing packers are making money and beef is moving even at higher prices," a CME live cattle trader said.

* "Even if cash comes in a dollar lower, futures would still be too cheap," he said.

* The government late Wednesday estimated wholesale choice beef at $197.13 per cwt, up 73 cents from Tuesday with select cuts down 38 cents to $184.77. Sales volume was 331 carloads.

FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.675 cent at 158.625 cents per lb. September rose 0.300 cent to 159.675 cents.

* Futures turned higher with modest live cattle market gains and short-covering.

LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.200 cent at 92.150 cents per lb, with July up 0.025 cent at 92.725 cents.

* Futures drew support from higher wholesale pork prices.

* On the other hand, worries packers may lower cash hog bids and curb slaughter rates due to negative margins limited advances. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)