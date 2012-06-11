June 11 CME live cattle and hog futures drew mixed opening calls
Monday with support from stronger equities in response to a euro zone rescue
package over the weekend for Spain's troubled banks.
* Last week's higher cash cattle prices may attract buyers while lower
wholesale beef values could motivate sellers.
* "The stock market is up on Spain but it may be hard to stay afloat because
the rest of Europe's financial problems are still unresolved," a CME live cattle
trader said.
* "For our part, June cattle futures are at a discount and can't catch up to
cash," he said.
* Hog futures may open mixed after Friday's cash hog price plunge versus
higher wholesale pork values.
*
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb.
* Traders wait for feedlots to count the number of cattle available for sale
this week.
* Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas last week sold $1 per cwt higher at $122
per cwt. Live-basis cattle in Nebraska moved $1 to $2 higher at $123 to $124.
* "Packers didn't buy a lot of cattle last week at higher prices," an
analyst said.
* "Although beef prices took a step back Friday, I don't think they're done
yet because of tight beef supplies this summer," he said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Friday estimated wholesale choice
beef at $196.94 per cwt, down 48 cents from Thursday. Select cuts fell $1.66 to
$182.65 on sales volume of 194 carloads.
* Profitable packer margins offer support for cash cattle prices.
* HedgersEdge.com estimated the beef packer margin for Friday at a positive
$24.50 per head, compared with a positive $35.60 a week ago.
* However, there is more beef available as cattle enter packing plants
heavier than a year ago.
* USDA's weekly meat production data estimated last week's dressed cattle
weight at 780 pounds versus 767 pounds a year ago.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* Futures are seen tracking live cattle futures activity.
LEAN HOGS - Called 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300 cent lower.
* Retailers continued to buy fresh pork for grilling and Father's Day
promotions.
* Packers slashed cash hog prices and slaughter rates in an effort to
recover lost margins.
* Spot June futures remained at a premium compared with CME's lean hog index
at 89.12 cents. The spot month expires on June 14.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price Friday at $84.80 per cwt,
up 94 cents led by pork belly prices that surged $7.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely
watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday tumbled $3.59 cents per cwt to
$88.53.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)