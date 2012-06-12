June 12 CME live cattle futures firmed early Tuesday following higher wholesale beef prices and as equities edged up despite lingering euro zone debt crisis worries.

* Short-covering and June live cattle future's discount to recent cash cattle prices provided added support.

* Cattle futures traders disregarded corn market weakness in response to USDA's grain report.

* "It's a ho-hum report because the data was collected before word about crop stress from dryness in the U.S. entered the picture," a CME live cattle trader said.

* Hog futures inched upward on strong cash hog and wholesale pork prices.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was up 0.200 cent to 119.700 cents per lb, with August up 0.325 cent at 120.625 cents.

* While waiting for cash cattle to change hands, investors contend June live cattle remains underpriced compared with last week's $122 to $124 per cwt cash sales.

* Market bulls are anticipating packers to pay at least steady prices for cattle based on their profitable margins and wholesale beef's solid performance.

* USDA late Monday estimated wholesale choice beef at $197.69 per cwt, up 75 cents from Friday. Select cuts jumped $1.01 to $183.66.

* Bearish traders argue nearly 26,000 more cattle up for sale this week could pressure cash prices.

FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.125 cent at 160.375 cents per lb with September up 0.050 cent to 161.475 cents.

* Futures drew support from modest live cattle market advances.

LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.025 cent at 93.350 cents per lb, with July up 0.125 cent at 93.800 cents.

* Pork processors paid up for hogs due to tight supplies.

* Fewer hogs helped push up wholesale pork prices and stimulate retail pork buying interest.

* Late Monday's cash hog price in the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market rose $2.66 per cwt to $91.52, said USDA.

* The government's average cash pork price late Monday climbed $2.59 per cwt from Friday to $87.39. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)