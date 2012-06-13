June 13 CME live cattle and hog futures sagged early Wednesday
as investors in both markets watched as the stock market slumped.
* Wall Street took a step back following disappointing retail sales and
producer price data.
* Live cattle futures traders remained cautious while waiting for cash
cattle to change hands.
* Hog futures slipped on sentiment cash hog and wholesale pork prices may
top out soon.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was down 0.600 cent
to 118.950 cents per lb, with August down 0.575 cent at 119.725 cents.
* There were no reported packer bids for cash cattle or prices from
feedlots.
* Bullish futures traders expect a steady cash trade given profitable packer
margins and solid beef demand at current price levels.
* Market bears anticipate lower cash returns based on more cattle for sale
this week along with a seasonal increase in cattle numbers.
* USDA late Monday estimated wholesale choice beef at $197.48 per cwt, down
21 cents from Friday. Select cuts fell $1.44 to $182.22.
FEEDER CATTLE - August was down 0.450 cent at 160.700 cents per lb
with September down 0.450 cent to 161.775 cents.
* Futures were pressured by profit taking and weaker live cattle market.
LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.150 cent at 93.375 cents per lb, with
July down 0.300 cent at 92.500 cents.
* Investors were concerned processors would soon lower cash hog bids and
further reduce slaughter rates to recover lost margins.
* Some view heavier year-over-year hog weights as evidence the recent flow
of hogs to market continued without significant interruptions.
* The government's weekly hog weight data for Iowa/southern Minnesota showed
hogs last week averaged 274.4 pounds, compared with 274.9 the week before and
268.6 pounds last year.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)