June 13 CME live cattle and hog futures sagged early Wednesday as investors in both markets watched as the stock market slumped.

* Wall Street took a step back following disappointing retail sales and producer price data.

* Live cattle futures traders remained cautious while waiting for cash cattle to change hands.

* Hog futures slipped on sentiment cash hog and wholesale pork prices may top out soon.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was down 0.600 cent to 118.950 cents per lb, with August down 0.575 cent at 119.725 cents.

* There were no reported packer bids for cash cattle or prices from feedlots.

* Bullish futures traders expect a steady cash trade given profitable packer margins and solid beef demand at current price levels.

* Market bears anticipate lower cash returns based on more cattle for sale this week along with a seasonal increase in cattle numbers.

* USDA late Monday estimated wholesale choice beef at $197.48 per cwt, down 21 cents from Friday. Select cuts fell $1.44 to $182.22.

FEEDER CATTLE - August was down 0.450 cent at 160.700 cents per lb with September down 0.450 cent to 161.775 cents.

* Futures were pressured by profit taking and weaker live cattle market.

LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.150 cent at 93.375 cents per lb, with July down 0.300 cent at 92.500 cents.

* Investors were concerned processors would soon lower cash hog bids and further reduce slaughter rates to recover lost margins.

* Some view heavier year-over-year hog weights as evidence the recent flow of hogs to market continued without significant interruptions.

* The government's weekly hog weight data for Iowa/southern Minnesota showed hogs last week averaged 274.4 pounds, compared with 274.9 the week before and 268.6 pounds last year. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)