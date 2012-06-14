June 14 CME live cattle and hog futures were slightly higher early on Thursday in a mild rebound from Wednesday's sell-off, underpinned by strong beef demand and as the stock market moved into positive territory, traders said.

* Hog futures moved higher along with stronger cash hog and wholesale pork prices.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT), June was up 0.225 cent to 117.350 cents per lb, with August up 0.275 cent at 118.250 cents.

* Traders cited solid wholesale beef demand at current price levels.

* Gains were limited by Kansas cash cattle trading $3 to $4 lower on Wednesday at $118 to $119 per cwt. Traders were waiting for price direction from further trades, likely on Friday.

* "Cash typically go down this time of year so yesterday's (Wednesday) trade was no shocker," a CME cattle trader said.

* He said feedlots are holding out for higher bids because of profitable beef packer margins.

* U.S. beef exports continued to lag due to tight cattle supplies that continue to drive up beef prices, an analyst said.

FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.500 cent at 158.850 cents per lb with September up 0.550 cent to 160.050 cents.

* Futures moved up on short-covering and live cattle market advances.

LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.250 cent at 94.250 cents per lb, with July up 0.400 cent at 94.350 cents.

* Tight hog supplies forced packers to raise bids for cash hogs.

* Some processors cut slaughter rates to improve margins.

* Reduced hog kills resulted in less pork being available, which helped lift wholesale pork prices.

* Spot June hog futures are at a premium to CME's lean hog index at 92.06 cents per lb. The contract expires today at noon Thursday.

* (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)