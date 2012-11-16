* October cattle placements fall 13 pct, smallest since 1996

* Nov on-feed down 5 pct yr-over-yr, 2.3 pct above forecasts

* Marketings up 3 pct from yr ago, nearly inline with estimate

* Report called neutral to mildly supportive for cattle futures on Monday

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO Nov 16 The number of cattle placed in feed lots for fattening fell 13 percent in October to the smallest in 16 years for the month, a government report said on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's cattle-on-feed report showed the number of cattle arriving at feed lots in October at 2.180 million head, falling for a fifth straight month.

The 13 percent fall from a year earlier puts October placements at the smallest for the month since the USDA began the data series in 1996. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected a 12.6 percent drop in placements.

September placements fell 19 percent to its lowest on record for that month.

The government put supply of cattle in feedlots on Nov. 1 at 11.254 million head, or 95 percent of the year-ago total, versus expectations for 94.7 percent.

And, USDA said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, in October was u p 3 percent from a year earlier, to 1.837 million head versus expectations of a 2.5 percent increase.

Analysts viewed Friday's cattle report as neutral to mildly supportive for Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle on Monday.

