Dec 5 CME live cattle futures rose on Wednesday
with help from short-covering while investors await this week's
cash cattle sales, traders and analysts said.
* Hog futures moved up as cash hog and wholesale pork prices
trended higher.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:33 a.m. CST (1433 GMT), December
was at 126.225 cents per lb, up 0.100 cent. February
gained 0.275 cent to 130.425 cents.
* Futures traders expect cash cattle to fetch around $125
per cwt, steady to down $1 from last week, as packers focus on
improving their margins.
* Cash cattle prices may be further pressured by
significantly more animals for sale after packers bought
sparingly in recent weeks while relying on ample inventories.
* Spotty cash bids surfaced in Kansas at $123 against
isolated asking prices of $126, feedlot sources said. There were
no cash bids or asking prices reported elsewhere in the Plains.
FEEDER CATTLE - January was 0.625 cent per lb higher
at 146.125 cents per lb, and March was at 148.850 cents,
up 0.575 cent.
* Futures drew support from the firmer live cattle market.
LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.075 cent at 84.525
cents per lb. February was 0.350 cent higher at 85.875
cents.
* Packers raised cash hog bids for a 10th straight day as
they attempt to accommodate this week's slaughter while keeping
pace with higher wholesale pork prices, a trader said.
* Some believe demand for hogs may have overtaken supplies
that appear to have tightened based on lighter year-over-year
hog weights.
* USDA's weekly average weight data showed hogs in the
Iowa/southern Minnesota market last week at 275.2 lbs, up 0.8 lb
from the week before and down 1.0 lb from the same period a year
ago.
* But futures and cash prices may be close to topping out if
packers turn their attention to shoring up their thinning
margins, an analyst said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Dale
Hudson)