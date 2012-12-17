Dec 17 CME live cattle futures are expected to open narrowly mixed on Monday, featuring profit taking and sentiment that cash cattle prices may firm in coming weeks, said analysts and traders. * Hog futures at the CME drew mixed calls based on higher cash hog prices and lower wholesale pork values. LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.300 to up 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures' premium to last week's cash cattle sales of $124.50 per cwt, steady to up 50 cents, could weigh on the December contract, an analyst said. * December futures closed at 126.900 cents on Friday. * Expectations for tighter cattle supplies ahead and improving packer margins could motivate futures buyers, he said. * Cash prices may have bottomed out because fewer cattle are available due to high feed costs after back-to-back droughts in parts of the country, an analyst said. * Still, packers will again reduce slaughter rates in order to control cash spending and lift wholesale beef prices, he said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed retail beef prices in November hit a record high of $5.15 per lb, surpassing the previous mark of $5.09 in January. * Investors continue to monitor deliveries that continue to grow due to cash cattle trading at a discount to futures. * The CME reported three new deliveries late on Friday. Firms retendered 57 deliveries from earlier this week, four were demanded and 33 were reclaimed. FEEDER CATTLE - Called 0.300 cent per lb lower to 0.300 cent higher. * Futures may take their cue from a possible mixed live cattle market. LEAN HOGS - Seen up 0.300 cent to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures may draw support from higher cash hog prices as packers bought supplies to accommodate slaughters in the near term, said analysts and traders. * They said Friday's wholesale pork price drop, led by lower ham values, could pressure futures. * November retail pork prices were at $3.48 per lb, compared with $3.48 in October and $3.51 in November 2011, said USDA. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley)