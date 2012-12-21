UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Dec 1 feedlot supply fall 6 pct, smallest since 2002
* Nov placements drop 6 pct yr-over-yr vs 8.8 pct forecasts
* Marketings down 1 pct from yr ago, below avg estimate
* Report seen neutral-mildly bearish for cattle futures on Monday
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO Dec 21 The number of cattle in U.S. feedlots for fattening fell 6 percent in November to the smallest in 10 years for the month, a government report said on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture put supply of cattle in feedlots on Dec. 1 at 11.328 million head, or 94 percent of the year-ago total. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected 93.4 percent.
The 6 percent fall from a year earlier resulted in the smallest on-feed number for the month since December 2002's 10.946.
USDA showed the number of cattle arriving at feedlots last month also down 6 percent from November 2011 to 1.923 million head, falling for a sixth straight month. The average analyst estimate was for a 8.8 percent decline.
And, USDA said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, in November was d own 1.0 percent from a year earlier, to 1.761 million head versus expectations of a 0.2 percent increase.
Analysts viewed Friday's cattle report as neutral to mildly bearish for Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle on Monday. (Editing by David Gregorio)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources