* July 1 feedlot cattle supply down 3 pct year-over-year * June placements down 5 pct, match forecasts * Marketings in June down 4 pct, better than expected * Report viewed neutral to mildly bullish for cattle futures on Monday CHICAGO, July 19 The number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots last month was down 5 percent from a year earlier, a government report showed on Friday, which analysts attributed to healthy grazing pastures that kept cattle out of feedyards. The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed June placements at 1.587 million head, compared with 1.664 million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a 5.3 percent decrease. USDA reported the July 1 feedlot cattle supply at 97 percent of a year ago, or 10.368 million head, which matched analysts' average estimate polled by Reuters. The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, in June was 96 percent of a year earlier, or 1.895 million head, versus the forecast of 94.5 percent. Analysts called the report neutral to mildly supportive for live cattle contracts early on Monday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters, Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)