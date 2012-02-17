* Cash cattle hit all-time highs on scarce supplies

* Cattle futures' best weekly showing since late last year

* Feeder cattle again score new high with live cattle

* Hogs mixed on weekend positioning, cash hog price caution

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, Feb 17 U.S. live cattle futures scored an all-time high on Friday for a fourth day in a row, and some contracts hit their highest mark ever, sparked by record prices for slaughter-ready cattle made scarce by severe drought, analysts and traders said.

On Friday live cattle at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day, surged to a record 128.82 cents -- topping Thursday's 127.45 cents high.

In the process, spot February and benchmark April futures posted new contract highs of 128.75 and 131.25 cents. And the market posted its biggest one-week gain since Christmas.

RECORD HIGH CASH RETURNS

Bullish cattle market investors were gifted with $128 to $129.50 per cwt cash cattle prices in the Plains. That was a $5 to $6 leap from a week ago and up $1 to $2 versus the all-time high of $127 paid in Nebraska in November, according to industry sources.

Packers this week were backed into a corner, the result of extreme drought in the southwestern United States that shriveled grazing lands and for several months early last year forced younger cattle into feedyards.

Processors also scrambled for supplies after inking pre-arranged commitments with restaurants and grocers, including retail-giant Wal-Mart, for choice beef.

Fewer cattle not only drove cash-basis values to new highs, but pulled up retail beef prices along with them.

"January's retail beef price at $5.09 per lb was an all-time high for a fifth consecutive month," said University of Missouri economist Ron Plain. "And we had our best exports for beef last year, up 21 percent from the year before, which makes beef more valuable."

Dan Vaught of Vaught Futures Insights said improved operating margins and strong wholesale beef prices provided packers the incentive they needed to pay up for cattle this week.

The price for choice beef at wholesale this week averaged $189.04 per cwt, a 1.7 percent increase from last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

HedgersEdge.com estimated Friday's average beef packer margin at negative $15.10 per head, compared with negative $44.15 a week ago.

Risk-on cattle players were drawn into the market's upswing as Wall Street extended gains tied to cautious optimism that Greece's bailout plan would be approved.

Spot February live cattle closed 1.825 cents per lb higher, up 1.44 percent, at 128.600 cents. Benchmark April ended up 1.250 cents, or 0.96 percent, at 130.900 cents.

CME feeder cattle for a forth consecutive session climbed to a new high of 159.05 cents on the back of live cattle futures. It surpassed Thursday's high of 157.60 cents.

Benchmark March settled 1.600 cents per lb higher, or 1.02 percent, at 158.425 cents and hit a new contract high of 158.92 cents.

HOGS MIXED ON WEEKEND POSITIONING

CME hogs settled mixed amid position squaring before the weekend and caution about next week's cash hog and wholesale pork prices.

For the week, hog contracts traded steady to higher, with futures on Friday also registering their best weekly gain since the week of Dec. 25.

Packers this week bought some hogs as their margins broke into positive territory, while grocers periodically showed interest in pork for near-term meat promotions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated the average wholesale pork price late Friday up 55 cents per cwt at $86.87, compared with $85.14 last week.

And the benchmarket Iowa/southern Minnesota hog market price on Friday averaged $84.58 per. That was 77 cents per cwt lower than on Thursday and down $1.84 from a week ago.

April finished 0.150 cent higher, or 0.17 percent, at 90.375 cents. June closed 0.075 cent lower, down 0.08 percent, at 99.375 cents. (Theopolis Waters)