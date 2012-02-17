* Cash cattle hit all-time highs on scarce supplies
* Cattle futures' best weekly showing since late last year
* Feeder cattle again score new high with live cattle
* Hogs mixed on weekend positioning, cash hog price caution
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Feb 17 U.S. live cattle futures
scored an all-time high on Friday for a fourth day in a
row, and some contracts hit their highest mark ever, sparked by
record prices for slaughter-ready cattle made scarce by severe
drought, analysts and traders said.
On Friday live cattle at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange,
which will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day, surged to a
record 128.82 cents -- topping Thursday's 127.45 cents high.
In the process, spot February and benchmark April futures
posted new contract highs of 128.75 and 131.25 cents. And the
market posted its biggest one-week gain since Christmas.
RECORD HIGH CASH RETURNS
Bullish cattle market investors were gifted with $128 to
$129.50 per cwt cash cattle prices in the Plains. That was a $5
to $6 leap from a week ago and up $1 to $2 versus the all-time
high of $127 paid in Nebraska in November, according to industry
sources.
Packers this week were backed into a corner, the result of
extreme drought in the southwestern United States that shriveled
grazing lands and for several months early last year forced
younger cattle into feedyards.
Processors also scrambled for supplies after inking
pre-arranged commitments with restaurants and grocers, including
retail-giant Wal-Mart, for choice beef.
Fewer cattle not only drove cash-basis values to new highs,
but pulled up retail beef prices along with them.
"January's retail beef price at $5.09 per lb was an all-time
high for a fifth consecutive month," said University of Missouri
economist Ron Plain. "And we had our best exports for beef last
year, up 21 percent from the year before, which makes beef more
valuable."
Dan Vaught of Vaught Futures Insights said improved
operating margins and strong wholesale beef prices provided
packers the incentive they needed to pay up for cattle this
week.
The price for choice beef at wholesale this week averaged
$189.04 per cwt, a 1.7 percent increase from last week,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
HedgersEdge.com estimated Friday's average beef packer
margin at negative $15.10 per head, compared with negative
$44.15 a week ago.
Risk-on cattle players were drawn into the market's upswing
as Wall Street extended gains tied to cautious optimism that
Greece's bailout plan would be approved.
Spot February live cattle closed 1.825 cents per lb
higher, up 1.44 percent, at 128.600 cents. Benchmark April
ended up 1.250 cents, or 0.96 percent, at 130.900 cents.
CME feeder cattle for a forth consecutive session
climbed to a new high of 159.05 cents on the back of live cattle
futures. It surpassed Thursday's high of 157.60 cents.
Benchmark March settled 1.600 cents per lb higher, or
1.02 percent, at 158.425 cents and hit a new contract high of
158.92 cents.
HOGS MIXED ON WEEKEND POSITIONING
CME hogs settled mixed amid position squaring before the
weekend and caution about next week's cash hog and wholesale
pork prices.
For the week, hog contracts traded steady to higher, with
futures on Friday also registering their best weekly gain since
the week of Dec. 25.
Packers this week bought some hogs as their margins broke
into positive territory, while grocers periodically showed
interest in pork for near-term meat promotions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated the average
wholesale pork price late Friday up 55 cents per cwt at $86.87,
compared with $85.14 last week.
And the benchmarket Iowa/southern Minnesota hog market price
on Friday averaged $84.58 per. That was 77 cents per cwt lower
than on Thursday and down $1.84 from a week ago.
April finished 0.150 cent higher, or 0.17 percent,
at 90.375 cents. June closed 0.075 cent lower, down 0.08
percent, at 99.375 cents.
(Theopolis Waters)