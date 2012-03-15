Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
March 15 CME live cattle turned higher early Thursday on short-covering after Wednesday's losses and hopes that retailers buy beef for spring grilling, which would reverse the recent downtrend in wholesale prices.
* Cattle futures were also supported by extended U.S. stock market advances, and the weaker dollar, in response to U.S. jobless claims for last week that returned to a four-year low.
* The stock market trading above 13,000 points helps rebuild consumer confidence in the economy, said an analyst who added that the soft dollar is positive for U.S. meat exports.
* Hog futures rallied on short-covering and Wednesday's jump in cash hog prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1445 GMT), April up 0.450 cent per lb at 127.475 cents and June up 0.450 cent at 124.350 cents.
* Bullish traders are anticipating that cash cattle would trade steady with last week's $127 per cwt sales based on fewer cattle up for sale this week.
* Market bulls also contend that supermarkets may be more willing to purchase beef at lower wholesale price levels as they prepare to meet consumer demand for grilling.
* Bearish investors are betting on a lower cash cattle price result given packer margins that have been in the red for six months while beef prices at wholesale continued to decline.
* Packers bids for cash-basis cattle in the Plains stood at $124 per cwt against sellers who priced their animals at $129, according to feedlot sources.
FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.075 cent at 155.275 cents per lb and April up 0.350 cent at 157.575 cents.
* Futures were pulled up by higher live cattle contracts.
LEAN HOGS - April up 0.400 cent per lb at 87.800 cents and June up 0.350 cent at 94.900 cents.
* Hog market investors were encouraged that packers spent more for cash hogs to round out this week's slaughter schedule despite lagging wholesale pork prices.
* "Futures firmed off that impressive cash performance yesterday," said a livestock market analyst.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price Wednesday afternoon at $83.76 per cwt, down 60 cents.
* Government estimated the average benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota cash hog price on Wednesday evening up $1.50 per cwt at $87.10. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Alden Bentley)
