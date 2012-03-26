March 26 CME live cattle futures were called
mixed on Monday following Friday's USDA cattle report that
analysts called bearish for cattle contracts.
* The government's monthly cattle-on-feed report last Friday
showed feedlot supplies and the number of cattle that were
placed into feedyards at 4-year highs.
* Traders cited U.S. equities' climb and the weaker dollar
as supportive for cattle contracts. Both factors have positive
implications for domestic and foreign beef demand.
* Hogs were seen steady to lower based on lagging cash hog
and wholesale pork prices.
LIVE CATTLE - Called down 0.400 cent to up 0.400 cent per
lb.
* "Friday's cattle report was disappointing from a bull's
point of view. But, most of that disappointment was built into
the market because the projections were off a little," a CME
cattle trader said.
* Speculative futures buyers are also eying futures that are
underpriced given last week's mostly $126 to $127 per cwt cash
cattle trade.
* Market bears point to struggling wholesale beef prices and
deeply red packer operating margins as reasons to sell futures.
* USDA Friday afternoon estimated the average price for
choice beef at wholesale at $187.41 per cwt, down $1.51. Select
cuts dropped $1.10 to $186.57 with a total sales volume of 177
carloads.
* HedgersEdge.com estimated beef packer operating margins
for Friday at a negative $58.00 per head, compared with a
negative $49.95 the week before.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 cent to 0.300 cent per lb
lower.
* Futures are expected to be influenced by CME live cattle
market direction.
* Spot March may draw support due to its price discount
compared with the CME feeder cattle index at 154.10 cents.
LEAN HOGS - Called steady to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* Traders said packers continued to cut cash hog prices and
slaughter as wholesale pork values weakened and pork packer
margins remained negative.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday
afternoon at $79.67 per cwt, down 15 cents.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday evening
was 90 cents per cwt lower at $82.73.
* Last week's hog slaughter was estimated at 2.132 million
head, compared with 2.174 the previous week.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)