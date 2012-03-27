March 27 CME live cattle futures rose early
Tuesday on short-covering and the market's discount to cash
cattle prices last week and expectations for at least steady
cash values this week.
* Hog futures were down slightly in response to lower cash
prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1445 GMT), April up
0.200 cent per lb at 124.750 cents and June up 0.200 cent
at 121.300 cents.
* Investors are anticipating a steady cash cattle trade
based on fewer cattle for sale in parts of the Plains. However
the overall number of cattle available is up about 1,600 head,
said feedlot sources.
* Packers may resist spending more fore cattle given their
margins, estimated by HedgersEdge.com, at a negative $70.80 per
head for Monday. It was a negative $52.50 a week ago.
FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.050 cent at 153.700 cents
per lb and April up 0.800 cent at 153.350 cents.
* Futures were lifted by firmer live cattle market.
LEAN HOGS - April down 0.200 cent per lb at 84.675
cents and June down 0.100 cents at 92.775 cents.
* Packers trimmed prices for cash hogs, which are plentiful,
while attempting to realign their negative operating margins.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Monday evening
was 57 cents per cwt lower at $82.09.
* Pork packer margins for Monday was estimated at a negative
$10.15 per head, compared with a negative $12.00 last week.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)