April 2 CME live cattle futures were called mixed on Monday amid sentiment that lackluster beef demand tied to ammonia-treated ground beef may continue to weigh on cash cattle prices.

* On the other hand, speculative buyers contend futures are technically oversold, especially given the market's 2 percent plunge on Friday.

* "I don't think anyone has a good handle on where this thing (futures) is going today. Cash is still at a premium to the board, but packers might press the cash side while the meat is trying to find a bottom," an analyst said.

* Hog futures are seen steady to higher after cash hog and wholesale pork prices rose last Friday.

LIVE CATTLE - Called down 0.300 cent to up 0.300 cent per lb.

* Traders await the tally of the number of cattle available for sale during this week's Easter holiday shortened workweek.

* Packers are expected to cut slaughter rates and pressure cash prices to bring their margins back in line and underpin slumping wholesale beef prices.

* HedgersEdge.com estimated Friday's beef packer margin at a negative $109.25 per head, compared with a negative $58.00 a week ago.

* USDA Friday afternoon estimated the average price for choice beef at wholesale at $183.37 per cwt, down 9 cents. Select cuts dropped 72 cents to $182.40 with a total sales volume of 161 carloads.

* The government pegged last week's cattle slaughter at 602,000 head, which was down 5.9 percent from a year earlier.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.400 cent to 0.400 cent per lb lower.

* Futures could draw support from its discount compared with CME's feeder cattle index at 153.93 cents.

* Remaining feeder cattle contracts may be pressured by leftover selling from Friday's steep drop.

LEAN HOGS - Called steady to up 0.400 cent per lb.

* Packers paid up for hogs as wholesale pork prices rebounded, a sign that retailers might be gearing up for post-Easter grilling specials, an analyst said.

* Favorable manufacturing news out of China overnight could also lend support to hog futures because China is an important U.S. pork export market, the analyst said.

* Analysts viewed Friday's USDA quarterly hog report as neutral to mildly bullish for futures. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)