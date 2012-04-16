April 16 CME live cattle futures drew flat to higher calls on Monday following Friday's wholesale beef price upswing, which some believe signals interest from grocers for grilling specials.

* Cattle traders cited risk-on trading as the stock market heals from last week's deep cuts amid slowed economic growth in China.

* Hog futures are expected to open mixed after cash hog prices climbed last Friday while wholesale beef values fell.

LIVE CATTLE - Called steady to 0.500 cent per lb higher.

* Friday's jump in wholesale beef prices was "impressive" and with "respectable" sales volume for a Friday, a CME cattle trader said.

* It suggests supermarkets are looking to buy beef for grilling demand, another rise in the wholesale beef cutout is needed to establish an uptrend, he said.

* USDA on Friday estimated the average wholesale choice beef price at $178.51 per cwt, up $1.81 from Thursday and select gained 57 cents to $177.33. Sales volume was 172 compared with 155 the week before on Good Friday.

* Speculation that futures are close to bottoming out could prompt short-covering.

* Traders await this week's tally of the number of cattle for sale to gauge what prices packers and feedlots would negotiate cash cattle prices.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.300 cent to 0.500 cent per lb higher.

* Futures are called firmer on lower corn market calls because cheaper corn offers reduced input costs for cattle feeders.

LEAN HOGS - Called 0.400 cent per lb higher to 0.400 lower.

* "Cash prices being up is supportive for the market, but we're getting no relief on the meat side," an analyst said. "It's a toss up as how futures will receive this on a Monday."

* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Friday afternoon at $77.01 per cwt, down $1.81.

* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday evening was up $1.14 per cwt at $80.41. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Alden Bentley)