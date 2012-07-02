July 1 CME live cattle were called weak on
Monday on slowed wholesale beef demand and profit-taking after
Friday's end-of-quarter short-covering rally.
* A mixed hog open is expected as traders digest last
Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report that analysts
viewed as neutral to mildly bullish for futures.
LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.200 to 0.300 cents per lb lower.
* USDA late Friday estimated the average price for wholesale
choice beef at $194.66 per cwt, down $1.46 from Thursday. Select
cuts tumbled $2.24 to $178.09.
* "Beef prices were miserable. Retailers have what they need
for the holiday and the heat may be slowing things down a bit on
the grilling side," a CME cattle trader said.
* Investors will consider last week's unusually light cash
cattle trade at $116 per cwt, which was steady compared with the
week before.
* "A bullish trader may see that as packers being
short-bought for this week while bears view it as cattle backing
up because packers didn't buy as many cattle last week," a CME
live cattle trader said.
* Market participants are anticipating a choppy trading
session in light volume as investors even up positions before
Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.500 to 1.000 cents per lb lower.
* Futures were likely to open lower as corn prices moved
higher which could raise feed costs for cattle feeding
operators.
LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.300 cent to up 0.300 cent per lb.
* Near-term cash hog and wholesale pork price weakness may
pressure July and August futures.
* But expectations hot weather would result in fewer hogs
coming to market could lend futures support.
* USDA estimated the average cash hog price Friday in the
most-watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market down 22 cents per
cwt to $99.15.
* The government's average wholesale pork price Friday
dropped 72 cents per cwt to $95.43.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)