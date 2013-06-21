* June 1 feedlot cattle supply drops 3 pct year-over-year * May placements down 2 pct from last year, above forecasts * Marketings in May down 3 pct from yr ago, below forecasts * Report viewed mildly bearish for cattle futures on Monday By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, June 21 The number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots last month slipped 2 percent, a government report showed on Friday, which analysts attributed to rising feed costs discouraging the fattening of cattle for slaughter. The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed May placements at 2.049 million head, compared with 2.084 million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a 5 percent decline. USDA put the June 1 feedlot cattle supply at 10.736 million head, or 97.0 percent of the year-ago. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected 96.3 percent. The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, in May was down 3 percent from a year earlier, to 1.948 million head versus the forecast for a 2 percent decrease. USDA said the May marketings were the second lowest for that month since the reporting series began in 1996. Analysts said the larger-than-expected placements could put moderate pressure on deferred live cattle contracts early on Monday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)