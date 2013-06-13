By Theopolis Waters
| CHICAGO June 13
CHICAGO June 13 U.S. hog and wholesale pork
prices on Thursday surged to their highest in nearly two years
as supermarkets fill meat cases with pork chops and ribs for
summertime grilling and promotions for U.S. July Fourth holiday
celebrations, analysts said.
Hogs were already hard to come by after last summer's
historic drought hurt crops, drove up feed-grain costs, and
caused hog producers to shrink herds.
"Tighter-than-expected hog supplies have packers, until they
can cut kills to offset tighter numbers, behind the eight ball
and scrambling to fill kill schedules," Linn Group analyst John
Ginzel said.
That demand has pushed up hog prices. Government data showed
the average hog price on Thursday afternoon in the
Iowa/Minnesota market, the largest U.S. hog market, at $103.31
per 100 lbs (cwt), the highest since $104.53 on August 15, 2011.
The wholesale pork price on Wednesday, or cutout in industry
parlance, was at $101.33 per cwt before easing on Thursday,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wednesday's pork price is the highest since the government
began its mandatory pricing report in January. Using USDA
voluntary pork prices, which were replaced by the mandatory
report, Wednesday's wholesale price was the most since $101.79
on August 26, 2011.
Pork demand got a shot in the arm by shoppers switching from
high-priced beef. Beef prices have soared in reaction to less
production as drought reduced the cattle herd to its smallest in
61 years. Wholesale beef was a record high $211.37 per cwt
before the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Prices have since slipped
but remain at historical highs.
"Beef prices have since come down after blasting through the
$200 resistance level in May, but still remain too high relative
to pork and chicken," Ginzel said.
Bob Brown, an independent industry analyst in Edmond,
Oklahoma, said wholesale prices for pork loins, a favorite for
outdoor cook outs, have turned higher after trending lower prior
to Memorial Day.
"That could have more to do with the drawdown in hog numbers
than late-spring demand for grilling," Brown said.
The appetite for pork has extended beyond U.S. shores. Brown
noted that USDA pork exports over a recent four-week stretch
this spring were up roughly 9 percent from the previous four
weeks.
"If you have the export data up about 9 percent while the
slaughter has come down you have a double whammy," Brown said,
referring to higher pork prices.
The surge in hog and pork prices have not gone unnoticed by
investors who buy and sell hog futures at the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange.
CME hog futures notched two-year highs four days in a
row this week and have been higher 11 consecutive sessions.
"Hogs have been on fire and likely pulling in fund investors
and traders from the bearish live cattle market," said
Chicago-based Oak Investment Group president Joe Ocrant.
While the cases of porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV)
have caused losses in some U.S. hog herds, analysts doubt the
losses have been large enough to have contributed to the current
tight hog supplies and higher pork prices.
"That is too quick and won't happen until the fourth quarter
because it impacts mostly baby pigs. And we don't have a good
feel for how many piglets were affected or how widespread the
virus is," Linn Group's Ginzel said of PEDV's impact.