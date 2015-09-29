By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Sept 29 The National Pork Producers
Council on Tuesday urged U.S. President Barack Obama to quickly
sign legislation to reauthorize mandatory livestock price
reporting before the statute expires on Wednesday.
The law, which comes up for renewal every five years,
requires meat packers to report to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture how much they pay for cattle, hogs and lambs, along
with other detailed information.
USDA publishes twice-daily reports that include prices,
supply/demand and livestock product statistics.
The U.S. House of Representatives approved the
reauthorization on Monday.
The U.S. pork group's call for reapproval of price reporting
comes amid a threatened shutdown of the federal government.
The 16-day shutdown in 2013 left the livestock
industry scrambling for alternative means of information.
"The fact that this is getting done now doesn't really have
anything to do with whether there is or isn't going to be a
government shutdown," said NPPC spokesman Dave Warner. "It
needed to be reauthorized because the five-year authorization
was ending at midnight tomorrow."
Technically, the USDA could stop publishing prices and other
data once the law is no longer in effect after midnight on
Wednesday, which is the end of the fiscal year, said Warner. But
he added, "I don't think that would happen."
He said additional funds would be available after the end of
the fiscal year, but NPPC would prefer the measure be approved
so that it does not lapse.
"The fact that it has been approved in the past, we're
confident that even if he didn't sign it until Friday, or even
next week, it would be no problem," Warner said, referring to
Obama.
The Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act of 1999 changed what
was once a voluntary price reporting system.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)