By Alexandra Alper and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Oct 4 State Street Corp and
Bank of New York Mellon Corp have submitted their living
wills to banking regulators, the Federal Reserve announced on
Thursday.
The plans give regulators a road map for dismantling the
firms if they become insolvent and are aimed at easing concerns
that some banks are so big and complex that their failure could
destabilize the financial system.
The wills were mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, which
sought to limit risk in the financial system, after risky
trades at major Wall Street firms led to multi-billion dollar
taxpayer bailouts and disruptive bankruptcies.
Nine of the largest U.S. banks submitted their plans by a
July deadline, including Bank of America Corp and
Citigroup Inc.
Regulators staggered the deadline for banks, based upon
their size. Banks with $100 billion or more in assets are set to
report by July 1, 2013, and all remaining banks with at least
$50 billion in assets will have to submit plans by Dec. 31,
2013.
Regulators said they had received the State Street and BNY
Mellon living wills by an Oct. 1 deadline.
It was not immediately clear why the two firms received a
different deadline than other institutions. The living wills
rules allow regulators to change the reporting deadline for
individual companies.
A portion of the wills are made public, while another part
is kept confidential to allay banks' concerns that regulators
could divulge proprietary information to competitors.
Most banks have used the public section to highlight the
strength of their portfolio and underscore the unlikelihood of
failure.
"State Street believes that its strong capital position,
high-quality assets and fee-based business model make it
unlikely that a severe idiosyncratic event leading up to a loss
in asset value, a run on deposits or other liquidity crises
would occur," the bank said in the public portion of its living
will.
BNY Mellon said that most of its revenue comes from
recurring fees and that the bank is not substantially exposed to
credit risk.
"This helps BNY Mellon maintain a strong, highly liquid
balance sheet with a solid capital position and strong credit
ratings," the bank said. "Our highly liquid balance sheet would
allow us to withstand deposit run-off without systemic impact."
The living will rules, which were finalized in October 2011,
give the banks a series of chances to refine their plans. But if
banks cannot come up with feasible liquidation plans, regulators
could order the banks to get rid of businesses.
The plans that the banks submit will also help regulators
revise their own resolution plans for large institutions, which
are meant to guide the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp if it has
to unwind a financial giant on its own rather than go through a
bankruptcy proceeding.
The FDIC has said it expects about 125 banks to submit
plans. There are about 7,300 banks in the United States.