By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 31 LivingSocial, the world's
second-largest daily deal company, signed an exclusive
partnership with Philip Anschutz's AEG business to offer members
access to live events run by the entertainment giant.
LivingSocial's more than 60 million members will be able to
buy vouchers for AEG events and get access to unique packages,
such as VIP access or early admission at AEG venues, said Doug
Miller, senior vice president of new business initiatives at
LivingSocial.
AEG, one of the largest sports and entertainment companies
in the world, owns or is affiliated with more than 100 venues
including the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
LivingSocial will not be offering big discounts on AEG
tickets - a departure from the traditional daily deal model in
which members pay a certain amount for a voucher and get local
goods or services worth roughly double the price.
"It's not an excess inventory dump," said Miller. "Neither
party came at this partnership with that idea."
LivingSocial and daily deal leader Groupon Inc have
been rolling out new services in recent quarters that expand
beyond the original discounted daily deal approach.
LivingSocial's AEG partnership is part of its Live Events
business, which offers full-priced vouchers for entertainment
and unique experiences.
LivingSocial has even opened its own venue, at 918 F Street
in Washington, which can host dining, dancing, classes and
workshops.
(Editing by Phil Berlowitz)