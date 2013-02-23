By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 22 LivingSocial was forced to
make large concessions to persuade some of its biggest investors
to plow another $110 million into the second-largest daily-deal
company, analysts and investors said on Friday.
Analysts say those investors secured advantageous terms
potentially at the expense of LivingSocial's other backers. The
nature of those terms shed new light on an investment that Chief
Executive Tim O'Shaughnessy declared on Wednesday "a tremendous
vote of confidence in our business."
For their $110 million, investors got special preferred
securities that pay a 3 percent annual dividend, and almost
guarantee that they get money before any proceeds from a sale of
the company or an initial public offering go to earlier
investors, according to a recently updated certificate of
incorporation for LivingSocial viewed by Reuters.
The deal also requires LivingSocial to repay some or all of
the money from the latest round of financing in four years, if
there has not been a liquidity event - such as a sale or IPO.
That measure, which protects their investment, would require 75
percent of the holders of the new securities, known as Series G,
to vote for repayment, the certificate shows.
"The investors took their pound of flesh for LivingSocial to
get this money," Sam Hamadeh of PrivCo, a research firm focused
on private companies, said on Friday.
Like larger rival Groupon, LivingSocial and its
rivals have suffered from a rapid loss of popularity of "daily
deals" - deep discounts sold on the Internet on everything from
spa treatments to dining.
LivingSocial raised hundreds of millions of dollars from
Amazon.com Inc and venture capital firms to chase
Groupon in the once-hot business. Then Groupon went public in
2011 and subsequently lost about two-thirds of its market value,
putting pressure on LivingSocial's own valuation.
In a research report on Wednesday, Hamadeh described the
deal as "emergency debt financing." O'Shaughnessy disputed
PrivCo's report, so Hamadeh has since updated his research to
show that the deal was equity, not debt.
"We wanted to clarify that," Hamadeh said on Friday. "But
it's about as debt-like as you can get. They had to give up a
lot."
Amazon and LivingSocial declined to comment for this story
on Friday.
$3 BILLION VALUATION DROP?
In the latest round, LivingSocial sold 7.5 percent of the
company for $110 million. That suggests the company is worth
almost $1.5 billion now. In an earlier round of financing, the
company was valued at roughly $4.5 billion.
"Yes, this was a down round, which I'm sure is not a shock
to anyone," the CEO wrote. "Our main comp (comparison) in the
market is down significantly from when we last fundraised."
Taking into account the special rights that the new Series G
securities grant to their holders, the valuation is likely lower
than $1.5 billion. That is because the preferred shares will
effectively give the holders a stake in the company that is
larger than 7.5 percent, in most future scenarios.
The Series G securities include a so-called liquidation
preference, O'Shaughnessy noted in the memo.
Liquidation preferences, common in later rounds of venture
capital financing, give investors the right to get back at least
their original investment in the case of a liquidity event.
In the case of LivingSocial, a preference of one times the
investment would mean Series G holders get $110 million back
from a liquidity event, before other investors receive any
proceeds. PrivCo said the round included liquidation preferences
up to "several times" the $110 million.
O'Shaughnessy said in his memo that the preference was
nowhere near the four times suggested in PrivCo's report, but
conceded that it "slides up or down" based on a metric tied to
LivingSocial's financial performance. He did not elaborate.
"Those investors are looking for some downside protection,"
said Lou Kerner, managing partner of The Social Internet Fund,
which invests in rapidly growing social and mobile companies.