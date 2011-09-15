TRIPOLI, Sept 15 Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday said his government would look to unfreeze a further 12 billion pounds ($18.9 billion)in Libyan assets if a United Nations Security Council resolution on Libya was passed.

"We (Britain) have already unfrozen a billion pounds worth of assets and if we can pass the U.N. resolution that we will be putting forward with France tomorrow, there's a further 12 billion pounds of assets in the UK alone that we will be looking to unfreeze," Cameron told a news conference in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Cameron was on a joint visit to Tripoli with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Both leaders will visit Benghazi, the cradle of the revolution that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi, later on Thursday. ($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by William MacLean; writing by Barry Malone)