BRIEF-Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
March 22 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
May 15 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says it and controlling shareholder Joincare Pharmaceutical Industry Group Co Ltd to increase registered captal of bio-technology JV to 500 million yuan ($80.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/haz39v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2289 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 22 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 1 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
March 22 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd.: