BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic FY EBIT rises to DKK 33.0 million
* FY revenue 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($145 million) versus 1.02 billion crowns year ago
Oct 27 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says Q3 net profit up 10.8 percent y/y at 132.4 million yuan(21.65 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese:
(1 US dollar = 6.1160 Chinese yuan)
* Says drug discovery and early clinical pipeline business will be separated into a newly-created entity called idorsia ltd -- agm invitation
* FY net loss of amounts to 114.5 million euros versus a loss of 44.7 million euros a year ago