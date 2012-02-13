Feb 13 Liz Claiborne Inc said on Monday that a consultant who has been advising the company on its Juicy Couture brand will become chief operating officer of that unit in two weeks.

David Bassuk, formerly head of consulting firm AlixPartners' global retail practice, will become Juicy's COO on Feb. 27. His responsibilities will include overseeing the brand's finance, operations, planning, e-commerce and international business.

Bassuk had been advising Juicy's Chief Creative Officer LeAnn Nealz on the brand's global operations strategies for several months.

Liz Claiborne, which sold its namesake brand to J.C. Penney Co Inc last year, is changing its name to Fifth & Pacific Cos in May as it focuses on the Juicy Couture, Kate Space and Lucky Brand units.

Sales have been sluggish at Juicy Couture, its biggest brand. In its most recent quarter, Juicy's net sales were down 7.2 percent compared to a year earlier. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Derek Caney)