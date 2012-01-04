(Follows alerts)

Jan 4 Liz Claiborne Inc said it is changing its name to Fifth & Pacific Companies to reflect the sale of its namesake brand, and to focus on its core brands.

The owner of the Juicy Couture, kate spade and Lucky Brand, which has been revamping itself to cut debt, said it will begin trading as Fifth & Pacific Companies Inc under the symbol "FNP" on the New York Stock Exchange.

The change will be effective on or about May 15, the company said.

Liz Claiborne has sold, licensed, or closed a bunch of underperforming brands in recent years and switched its attention to its own retail stores.

Last year in September, Liz Claiborne sold its global Mexx business and said in October that it was selling its Liz Claiborne and Monet brands to J.C. Penney Co Inc for $267.5 million.

Shares of the New York-based company, closed at $8.61 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.