(Corrects throughout to remove deal value and clarifies that Liz Claiborne will get an 18.75 percent stake in the joint venture plus $25 mln cash)

* To sell Mexx global to a JV with Gores Group

* To get 18.75 pct stake in joint venture

* Deal to close in Q4

Sept 2 Women's clothing maker Liz Claiborne Inc said it would sell its international Mexx business to private equity firm Gores Group LLC in a cash and stock deal, to shift focus to its core brands.

Liz Claiborne will sell the unit to a joint venture with Gores Group and get an 18.75 percent stake in the business, plus $25 million in cash. The joint venture will also assume $60 million of debt.

Liz Claiborne bought Mexx in May 2001 for about $264 million, as part of an effort to diversify its portfolio -- a strategy it has stepped back on over the past few years.

"We've brought the Mexx European business to the early stages of a true turnaround. But there is more to be done, and in uncertain times and true market volatility, de-risking became essential," Liz Claiborne Chief Executive William McComb said in a statement.

The company -- which owns Juicy Couture, kate spade, Lucky Brand and Mexx -- has sold, licensed, or closed a bunch of underperforming wholesale brands in recent years to switch its attention to brands in its own retail stores.

In July, the company had said it was considering roping in an investor to take a majority interest in its international Mexx business.

The global Mexx business will continue to be led by Thomas Grote as chief executive, and Lloyd Perlmutter will remain chief of Mexx Canada.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Last month, Liz Claiborne said it would sell the trademarks on some of its perfumes, including Curve, to Elizabeth Arden Inc in part to lower the size of its debt.

New York-based Liz Claiborne has not reported a profit since 2006.

Shares of the company closed at $5.06 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)