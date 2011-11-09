Nov 9 Liz Claiborne Inc posted an adjusted quarterly profit, helped by a more streamlined business after the sale of its non-core brands.

The company -- which owns Juicy Couture, kate spade and Lucky Brand -- has sold, licensed, or closed a bunch of underperforming wholesale brands in recent years to switch its attention to brands in its own retail stores.

For the third quarter, the company earned $2 million, or 2 cents a share from continuing operations, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $42 million, or 45 cents per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 5 cents a share from continuing operations, while analysts on average had expected a loss of 5 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 9.1 percent to $398 million.

Liz Claiborne share closed at $8.37 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)