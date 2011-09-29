* Shareholders failed to adequately show fraud
* New Liz & Co line for J.C. Penney said to anger Macy's
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Liz Claiborne Inc LIZ.N won
the dismissal on Thursday of a shareholder lawsuit accusing the
clothing designer of fraudulently misrepresenting its
relationships with department store chains Macy's Inc (M.N) and
J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), causing its stock to plunge.
U.S. District Judge Richard Holwell in Manhattan said the
shareholders failed to adequately show Liz Claiborne intended
to hide its fast-deteriorating relationship with Macy's, its
largest customer, after it began to design a new, lower-cost
Liz & Co clothing line for J.C. Penney.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. Liz Claiborne's brands also include
Juice Couture, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and Mexx.
The class period ran from Jan. 16 to April 30, 2007, the
day before New York-based Liz Claiborne reported an
unexpectedly large 65 percent decline in quarterly profit and
revealed that Macy's was cutting orders in part as a response
to the Liz & Co launch. Its shares fell 17.3 percent that day.
According to the lawsuit, Macy's Chief Executive Terry
Lundgren had been "furious" at Liz Claiborne in November 2006
for creating Liz & Co, fearing it could drag shoppers from
Macy's and he soon began scaling back orders.
Shareholders said Liz Claiborne and Chief Executive William
McComb should have revealed the problems sooner, and that the
company's failure to repurchase stock during the class period
suggested it knew its share price was going to fall.
But Holwell said he could not conclude Liz Claiborne was
"highly unreasonable" or acted in an "extreme departure from
the standards of ordinary care" when it publicly touted its
relationship with Macy's from January to March 2007.
He also said the insertion of a "warning factor" in its
February 2007 annual report did not throw the company's
statements about sales and marketing trends into question.
Holwell said the plaintiffs cannot bring the 2-1/2-year-old
lawsuit again, adding it had already been amended twice.
Liz Claiborne shares closed down 10 cents on Thursday at
$5.40. They closed at $44.72 on April 30, 2007.
The case is Tyler et al v. Liz Claiborne Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-04147.
