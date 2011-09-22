* Says 2011 business result likely lower than 2010

* Had to make "value adjustment" to 49 mln Sfr loan

* Says further writedowns not expected

ZURICH, Sept 22 Liechtenstein's oldest bank LLB warned on Thursday its 2011 results would be well below last year's after it wrote down 49 million Swiss francs on a loan.

The principality of Liechtenstein, sandwiched between Austria and Switzerland, holds the majority of LLB's share capital and the bank managed client assets of 49 billion Swiss francs ($54.7 billion) at end June.

LLB said due to tough business conditions and financial market turbulence it had to make a value adjustment of 49 million francs to a Lombard loan, which are loans that use stocks, bonds and bank account balances as collateral.

"Under the assumption that market conditions remain unchanged, this value adjustment means that the LLB Group expects to attain a business result for 2011 that will be well below the result for the previous year," it said in a statement.

LLB said despite the writedown, its loan portfolio remained of high quality, with almost all bank counterparties having an A rating or higher. LLB's lending exposure to the states of Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain was low, it also said.

"From the current perspective, the LLB Group believes there will be no requirement for further, extraordinary value adjustments to balances due from customers," it also said.

($1 = 0.896 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)