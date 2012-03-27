* Bank took 49 million Sfr writedown on Lombard loan

* LLB chief stepped down in January after 26 years

* Bank is one of at least 11 targeted by U.S. tax probe

By Martin de Sa'Pinto

ZURICH, March 27 Liechtensteinische Landesbank said on Tuesday profits for 2011 tumbled 86 percent from a year earlier as lower client activity dragged on fee and commission income and a big loan writedown whacked the company's bottom line.

The 49 million Swiss franc ($54.2 million) writedown on a Lombard loan combined with a fall in trading income due to higher interest rate hedging costs squeezed net profit for the year to 15.4 million francs from 108.5 million a year earlier.

Assets under management fell 3.4 percent to 48.1 billion francs as negative investment returns more than outweighed net inflows of 0.6 billion francs.

After a litany of missteps at the bank in recent years that led to a steep fall in profits and put the bank in the firing line of a U.S. tax probe, the bank's longtime chief Josef Fehr resigned in January. He has been replaced by Roland Matt.

The company's shares are currently trading at the same level as in late 1996, and are down 6.6 percent this year after falling 43 percent in 2011. ($1=0.9043 Swiss francs) (Editing by Mike Nesbit)