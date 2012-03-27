* Bank took 49 million Sfr writedown on Lombard loan
* LLB chief stepped down in January after 26 years
* Bank is one of at least 11 targeted by U.S. tax probe
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, March 27 Liechtensteinische Landesbank
said on Tuesday profits for 2011 tumbled 86 percent from
a year earlier as lower client activity dragged on fee and
commission income and a big loan writedown whacked the company's
bottom line.
The 49 million Swiss franc ($54.2 million) writedown on a
Lombard loan combined with a fall in trading income due to
higher interest rate hedging costs squeezed net profit for the
year to 15.4 million francs from 108.5 million a year earlier.
Assets under management fell 3.4 percent to 48.1 billion
francs as negative investment returns more than outweighed net
inflows of 0.6 billion francs.
After a litany of missteps at the bank in recent years that
led to a steep fall in profits and put the bank in the firing
line of a U.S. tax probe, the bank's longtime chief Josef Fehr
resigned in January. He has been replaced by Roland Matt.
The company's shares are currently trading at the same level
as in late 1996, and are down 6.6 percent this year after
falling 43 percent in 2011.
($1=0.9043 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)