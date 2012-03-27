* Slashes dividend, to cut 80-100 jobs

* Bank took 49 million Sfr writedown on Lombard loan

* LLB chief stepped down in January after 26 years

* Bank is one of at least 11 targeted by U.S. tax probe (Adds job cut details, shares, comments from CEO, Chairman)

By Martin de Sa'Pinto

ZURICH, March 27 Liechtensteinische Landesbank said 2011 profit tumbled 86 percent, as lower client activity dragged on fee and commission income and a big loan writedown hit its bottom line.

After a series of mis-steps in recent years that hammered profit and put the bank in the firing line of a U.S. tax probe, longtime chief Josef Fehr resigned in January.

He was replaced by Roland Matt with Christoph Reich named as Chief Financial Officer.

"We have strengthened our risk culture due to the fact that we have assigned Christoph Reich as CFO. Until January this year, the CFO functions were with the CEO," LLB Chairman Hans-Werner Gassner told an analysts and media conference.

Sources told Reuters that the bank's board had proposed the changes after it became clear that majority shareholder, the Liechtenstein state, had finally lost patience with LLB.

The bank also said it would slash its dividend by over 90 percent to 0.30 francs per share, and would shed 80 to 100 jobs as part of measures to cut expenses by 30 million Swiss francs ($33.17 million) by 2014.

The bank said the job cuts would come across the group.

LLB also said it has not made provision for a settlement with U.S. authorities despite being one of at least 11 banks targeted by a Department of Justice tax probe for helping rich Americans stash assets abroad to avoid paying U.S. taxes.

That was because it was not clear when a settlement would be reached, although it is working hard to resolve the situation.

The assets in question were managed through LLB's Zurich office, and include some $184 million once managed by Beda Singenberger, formerly an external asset manager for LLB who was indicted in the U.S. probe in July 2011.

The 49 million Swiss franc ($54.2 million) writedown on a Lombard loan combined with a fall in trading income due to higher interest rate hedging costs squeezed net profit for the year to 15.4 million francs from 108.5 million a year earlier.

FEEBLE FLOWS

The Lombard loan, which LLB said dated back five years, soured when the collateral backing it turned illiquid.

CEO Matt told Reuters the problems that led to the loan souring without the bank acting earlier had now been addressed via a combination of new software and centralised risk management from Vaduz, the group's headquarters.

Assets under management fell 3.4 percent to 48.1 billion francs as negative investment returns more than outweighed net inflows of 0.6 billion francs.

Liechtenstein's banks saw client assets flying out the door in 2008 and 2009 following a tax evasion scandal when Germany paid a former employee of LLB rival LGT for client data.

But tax agreements with countries including Britain have helped stem the tide and the Principality's banks, which managed assets totalling some $170 billion at the end of 2011, have seen renewed inflows this year.

However, LLB's inflows of little over 1.2 percent of assets under management are feeble compared with the over 10 percent achieved by LGT, or the 3.5 percent at smaller rival VP Bank.

Shares traded 1.9 percent lower at 1225 GMT, underperforming a slightly higher Swiss midcap index. ($1 = 0.9043 Swiss franc) (Editing by David Cowell)