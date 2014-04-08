April 8 L&L Energy Inc Chief Executive
Dickson Lee resigned, the coal miner said in a regulatory filing
on Tuesday, less than three weeks after the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission accused the company of fraud.
The regulator had accused L&L Energy and its founder, Lee,
of making false disclosures about who was running the company.
Lee's resignation from the post of CEO and chairman comes
into effect immediately, the company said. (link.reuters.com/put38v)
L&L Energy said Lee resigned for personal reasons and not
due to any disagreement with the company.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)