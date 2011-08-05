Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Says stands by its audited financial statements
* Reaffirms ownership of facilities in question (Follows alerts)
Aug 5 L&L Energy Inc , a U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China, has refuted allegations that it does not legally own some of its stated assets and may have issued inaccurate financial statements.
Research firm Glaucus Research Group earlier this week had questioned, among other things, the ownership of the Zone Lin coking facility and the Hong Xing washing plant.
"The report issued by Glaucus is misleading and factually incorrect," L&L Energy Chief Executive Dickson Lee said. "We stand by the validity of our audited financial statements and negate any allegation regarding material inaccuracy."
L&L Energy is the latest among a number of companies with strong China connection to have been questioned. Investors of Sino-Forest , Harbin Electric , Orient Paper and Rino International have already punished their shares on various allegations.
"This dark cloud hanging over companies who have assets and/or operate in China has created issues we never anticipated..." L&L Energy's Lee said.
L&L Energy was founded in 1995 and operates in China's Yunnan and Guizhou provinces. It also has marketing offices in Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Taipei.
Shares of Seattle-based L&L Energy have lost more than half of their value this year to close at $4 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.